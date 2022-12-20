UrduPoint.com

White House Says Has No Comments On FBI-Twitter Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

White House Says Has No Comments on FBI-Twitter Ties

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The White House has no comment on the FBI's ties to Twitter, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"Again, I'm just going to refer you to the FBI. I'm not going to comment from here about that," said Jean-Pierre.

The comment came after Jean-Pierre was asked to comment on the recent documents released on Twitter alleging that the FBI was involved in discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story.

