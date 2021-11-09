White House Says Has No Information on Next Biden-Putin Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The White House said on Monday it has no information on a possible meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

"I do not have anything to preview on any meeting," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about the chance of a virtual or in-person meeting between the two leaders before the end of the year.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik earlier on Monday that there is no exact information regarding the possible new meeting between Putin and Biden.