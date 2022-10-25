White House Says Has No Planned Biden-Xi Meetings to Preview

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The White House has no meetings between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to announce at present, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"I do not have any meetings to preview at this time with the US President and the President of China," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Monday.

Xi was elected for a third term as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission at the 20th CPC Congress.

Jean-Pierre pointed out the importance of relations between Washington and Beijing, particularly between the two Presidents, adding that they have spoken several times in previous months.

"We believe it is important to keep those conversations ongoing," Jean-Pierre said.

The United States is focusing on responsibly managing competition with China and cooperation in different areas such as climate change and health security, Jean-Pierre also said.

"We continue our efforts to keep lines of communication open, including at the leaders' level," Jean-Pierre added.