White House Says Has Not Made Decision To Use US Troops To Aid Niger Evacuation Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:01 PM

The Biden administration has not made any decisions regarding the potential use of US military forces in Niger to support evacuations from the country amid a military coup, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

"We've got a thousand or so military on the ground there. They are there for counterterrorism purposes and partnership building capacity.

.. There's been no decision to use them in any way to support evacuation efforts by other countries," Kirby said.

The United States has also not made any decisions regarding the prepositioning of US forces for that purpose, Kirby also said.

The Biden administration believes that there is still a window for diplomacy in Niger, Kirby said. The US wants to see the administration of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum respected, Kirby added.

