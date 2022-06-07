UrduPoint.com

White House Says Has Not Seen Russia's New Sanctions Against Yellen, Granholm

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The White House has not seen the new sanctions imposed by Russia against Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"I have not seen that, so I do not have a comment," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow had has added 61 US citizens to its travel ban list, including Granholm and Yellen.

