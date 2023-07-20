White House Says Has Nothing for Ensuring Ships Move to Ukraine Ports After Russia Warning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The White House has no specific proposals on how to ensure that vessels can continue to move to Ukrainian ports after Russia warned following the grain deal's termination that it will regard such vessels as possibly carrying military cargoes, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"I do not have anything specifically about the naval piece," Jean-Pierre told reporters, when asked about what the US intends to do to help Ukraine "guard against" risks associated with Russia's warning.

She stressed that Washington is providing security assistance to Ukraine to make sure Kiev has everything to defend itself.

"We are going to continue to support Ukraine's efforts to get Ukrainian grain to the markets," Jean-Pierre said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that Russia will consider all vessels sailing to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to be potential carriers of military cargoes starting July 20.