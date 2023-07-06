Open Menu

White House Says Has 'Nothing New' On Reports On Alleged Mining Of ZNPP By Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

White House has "nothing new" to comment on the recent media reports about Russia's alleged plans to blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) White House has "nothing new" to comment on the recent media reports about Russia's alleged plans to blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"I don't have anything new or specific on the recent reports or anything to share at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russia allegedly wants to detonate the ZNPP and has already planted mines for it.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there is a huge threat of sabotage at the plant from Kiev and its consequences may be catastrophic.

On Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that it had not detected any mines or other explosives at the ZNPP, but noted that it will need additional access to carry out checks at the site in the future.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

The International Atomic Energy Agency established a permanent presence of its experts at the ZNPP in September 2022 to guarantee its safety during the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

