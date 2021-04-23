UrduPoint.com
White House Says Has Nothing New To Say On When Biden Will Recognize Armenian Genocide

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:00 AM

White House Says Has Nothing New to Say on When Biden Will Recognize Armenian Genocide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday there is nothing new to announce on the issue of when President Joe Biden intends to recognize the Armenian genocide.

"There's a great deal of interest in this particular topic, but I'm not going to get ahead of the president and I also don't have anything else to provide from the podium today," Psaki said when asked if Biden is expected to make a formal announcement recognizing the Armenian genocide in the coming days.

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that Biden is set to formally recognize the Ottoman Empire's genocide against the Armenian people in the early 20th century.

