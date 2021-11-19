UrduPoint.com

White House Says 'Has Nothing To Preview' About Possible Biden-Putin Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:48 PM

White House Says 'Has Nothing to Preview' About Possible Biden-Putin Meeting

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that she had nothing to preview regarding a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that she had nothing to preview regarding a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that there are no specific dates for talks between the two presidents, but it is possible to establish contact via video link before the new year.

"I don't have any meeting to preview or call to preview for you at this point in time. If something like that is confirmed or finalized, we're happy to share that information," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Russia White House Vladimir Putin Share

Recent Stories

US newspaper calls Modi's U-turn on agricultural l ..

US newspaper calls Modi's U-turn on agricultural laws one of his 'biggest setbac ..

11 seconds ago
 India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 scoreboard

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 scoreboard

14 seconds ago
 Kashmir Council head seeks EU help as HR situation ..

Kashmir Council head seeks EU help as HR situation in IIOJK worsens "drastically ..

2 minutes ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

2 minutes ago
 France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispu ..

France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

2 minutes ago
 Sikh Yatrees thank Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor ..

Sikh Yatrees thank Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor, warm reception

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.