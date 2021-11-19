White House Says 'Has Nothing to Preview' About Possible Biden-Putin Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that she had nothing to preview regarding a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that there are no specific dates for talks between the two presidents, but it is possible to establish contact via video link before the new year.

"I don't have any meeting to preview or call to preview for you at this point in time. If something like that is confirmed or finalized, we're happy to share that information," Psaki said during a press briefing.