White House Says Has Nothing To Preview On Possible Biden-Putin Call

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:50 AM

White House Says Has Nothing to Preview on Possible Biden-Putin Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Biden administration has nothing to preview on the content of a possible call between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"I do not have anything to preview along these lines at this point of time. I will reiterate that we remain in very close contact with our European partners," Psaki said during a press briefing in response to a question about the potential phone call and the Biden administration assessment of the situation in Ukraine.

Psaki pointed out that the United States has enough tools to address Russia's behavior on the issue of Ukraine.

The White House spokesperson said the United States had announced during the recent visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington that it would provide an additional $60 million in security assistance.

"We have sent more than $400 million overall this year to support Ukraine's sovereignty," Psaki added.

