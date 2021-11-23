White House Says Has Nothing to Preview on Sending Military Equipment, Weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she has nothing to preview on reports that the United States is considering sending more military weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

"I don't have anything to preview for you on that," Psaki said on Monday when asked if the United States is considering sending military equipment and weapons to the Ukrainian border with Russia.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that President Joe Biden is mulling sending new lethal weapons and military advisers to Ukraine over fears of a possible Russian incursion. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that reports warning about Russia's alleged preparations for an invasion in Ukraine were "alarmist."