White House Says Has Nothing To Share On Reports That Russia Destroyed Kakhovka Dam

Published June 09, 2023

White House Says Has Nothing to Share on Reports That Russia Destroyed Kakhovka Dam

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton on Friday refused to confirm Ukraine security forces' claims that Russia was behind the destruction of the Kakhovka dam

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton on Friday refused to confirm Ukraine security forces' claims that Russia was behind the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

"We don't have anything definitive or new to share with you on the (Kakhovka) dam," Dalton said during a press briefing when asked to comment on Ukraine's allegations.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Security Services, also known as SBU, said that it intercepted a phone call between Russian military personnel that allegedly proves Russia destroyed the dam.

The Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine suffered heavy damage in an attack last week, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, qualifying it as a "terrorist act" against civilian infrastructure launched as part of Ukraine's "so-called" counteroffensive. Kiev, in turn, blamed Moscow for the attack.

