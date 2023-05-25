White House Says Has Seen Reports of Russia Moving Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

The Biden administration has seen reports of Russia moving nuclear weapons into Belarus, but has not adjusted its nuclear posture, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Biden administration has seen reports of Russia moving nuclear weapons into Belarus, but has not adjusted its nuclear posture, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"We have seen the reports of Russia and Belarus arrangement, and we will continue to monitor. We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson also said there is no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but characterized Moscow's move as another example of making an irresponsible and provocative choice.