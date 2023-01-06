White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Biden administration has "vehicles" to continue communicating with Congress and does not see any significant security risks facing the United States, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We have vehicles to continue to communicate with both chambers of Congress and that communication will continue throughout the foreseeable future. There is no particular worry or concern that national security will be put at significant risk because we do have ability to continue some level of communication," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby made the comment in response to a question about the security situation regarding the United States given that a speaker of the US House of Representatives has not yet been elected.

Kirby acknowledged that the division in the US House regarding the inability to elect a speaker has "some impact" on security because the newly elected congressmen are waiting to obtain security clearance. However, Kirby also said the situation will not impact the coordination between the Biden administration and Congress.

"That work will continue," Kirby added.

The US House of Representatives on Friday started its fourth session of the 118th Congress with a twelfth failed ballot to elect a speaker, as Republican opposition continues to block Congressman Kevin McCarthy's bid despite waning dissent. The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.