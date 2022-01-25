White House Says Holding 2 Classified Briefings on Ukraine, Russia for US Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US lawmakers will be provided classified briefings on developments in the ongoing situation between Ukraine and Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Today, we are providing two additional, classified, bipartisan briefings for House and Senate leadership and committee staff. They'll be providing updates on recent developments with Ukraine and Russia and the state of play," Psaki said during a press briefing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman have met with nearly 20 members of Congress last week, with more engagements planned this week, Psaki said.

The White House is also working on an all-members briefing for the House of Representatives and Senate in the coming days, Psaki added.

The briefings will occur amid heightened discussions on Capitol Hill of further United States support for Ukraine in the form of military assistance and other aid, bolstering of US and NATO force posture in eastern Europe and economic measures against Russia.