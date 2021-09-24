White House Says Homeland Security Will No Longer Use Horses in Del Rio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas informed civil rights leaders that the border agents will no longer use horses to detain illegal migrants on the border as was in the case with the Haitian refugees, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Images emerging from the border showed border agents on horseback accosting and lashing migrants that had amassed in the Texas border town caused widespread condemnation and furor from rights groups.

"The Secretary (Mayorkas) also conveyed to civil rights leaders, earlier this morning, that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio," Psaki said at a press briefing.