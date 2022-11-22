White House Says Hopes Railroad Union Talks Continue in Good Faith to Avert Shutdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Biden administration hopes railroad union negotiations continue in good faith in order to avert a national rail shutdown that could happen by early December if issues are not resolved, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

One of the two largest rail unions in the United States, SMART-TD, voted to reject a national rail agreement, which raises the possibility of a strike starting on December 9.

"We continue to urge both sides to finish their work in good faith and avoid even the threat of a shutdown," Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

The White House is preparing contingency plans for all possible outcomes from the ongoing railroad union negotiations, Jean-Pierre said.

On Sunday, SMART-TD train and engine service members voted to reject the tentative agreement with Class I railroads from September 15, while yardmaster members upheld it.

Members of the other major rail union, BLET, also ratified the agreement.

SMART-TD and BLET comprise half of the unionized workforce on the major freight railroads.

The five-year agreement in question addresses rates of pay, health and welfare, and other fringe benefits for approximately 24,000 locomotive engineers and other rail workers. Representatives from SMART-TD will now return to the bargaining table with the National Carriers Conference Committee, which represents railroad management, to negotiate new terms for its train and engine service members.

If there is a strike by SMART-TD or any of the other three rail unions that have rejected proposed contracts with the carriers, BLET and the other eight rail unions that have ratified agreements pledged to lawfully honor their picket lines.