UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says Hostages Released By Taliban Receiving Medical Care

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:53 PM

White House Says Hostages Released by Taliban Receiving Medical Care

The two hostages released by the Taliban as a result of a prisoner swap with the Afghan government are currently receiving medical care and other needed assistance by the US government, the White House Press Secretary said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The two hostages released by the Taliban as a result of a prisoner swap with the Afghan government are currently receiving medical care and other needed assistance by the US government, the White House Press Secretary said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Taliban source told Sputnik that US national Kevin King and Australian national Timothy Weeks were handed over to foreign forces in Afghanistan. The two men, both American University lecturers, were kidnapped by the Taliban in 2016.

"Both men [King and Weeks] were successfully recovered today and are currently receiving medical care and other support from the United States Government," the spokesperson said.

The Afghan government as part of the deal handed over three senior commanders of the Haqqani network, a Taliban umbrella group.

In addition, Afghan government forces, US-led coalition troops and Taliban fighters agreed to implement a three-way ceasefire in three districts.

The prisoner swap comes one week after an initial exchange attempt fell through for unknown reasons.

Among the prisoners released by the Afghan government was Anas Haqqani, the son of the network's founder. Releasing Haqqani, who was arrested in 2014, was something that the Afghan president formerly pledged to never do.

In a phone conversation last night Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that if the Taliban continued to increase violence after the prisoner exchange joint action would need to be taken.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prisoner Exchange Haqqani Network White House United States 2016 Ashraf Ghani From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Germany Seeks to Maintain Dialogue With US Despite ..

11 seconds ago

Iraqi Interior Minister Tells Security Forces to S ..

13 seconds ago

US, S. Korea Reach Annual Rice Export Deal Worth M ..

15 seconds ago

Trump Threatens to Lift Tariffs if No Trade Deal R ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine Probing Trump's Opponents to Erode US Nati ..

3 minutes ago

Hashish, contraband items seized in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.