White House Says House Republicans 'Microwaving Old Debunked Stuff' About Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 08:03 PM

White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams accused us House Republicans of "microwaving old debunked stuff" about President Joe Biden's family's lucrative network of companies linked to China and other foreign entities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams accused us House Republicans of "microwaving old debunked stuff" about President Joe Biden's family's lucrative network of companies linked to China and other foreign entities.

"They're really just microwaving old debunked stuff," Sams said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the Biden family and their associates received more than $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, including in China.

Comer explained that Chinese nationals created limited liability companies in the United States, transferred their "interests" to individuals in China and then transferred money to the Biden family.�

Sams cited The Wall Street Journal's report from three years ago that reviewed that relevant corporate records and� allegedly showed the president played no role in the scheme.

Sams also referred to the Washington Post's conclusion from last year that there was no evidence Biden personally benefitted from or knew details of the scheme.

