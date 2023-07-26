White House Says Hunter Biden Private Citizen, Court Case His Personal Matter

The White House on Wednesday called Hunter Biden's court case his personal matter, reiterating US President Joe Biden's support for his son as the latter "continues to rebuild his life"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The White House on Wednesday called Hunter Biden's court case his personal matter, reiterating US President Joe Biden's support for his son as the latter "continues to rebuild his life."

Earlier in the day, Hunter pleaded "not guilty" to misdemeanor tax charges after a judge in a Delaware court rejected a potential plea agreement that would have resolved his case without time in jail, CNN reported.

"Hunter Biden is a private citizen. And this was a personal matter for him. As we have said, the President and the First Lady, they love their son, and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.