White House Says In Close Contact With Moldova After Alleged Destabilization Attempt

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 08:42 PM

White House Says in Close Contact With Moldova After Alleged Destabilization Attempt

The United States has been in close touch with the Moldovan government after President Maia Sandu accused Russia of planning to destabilize the country and force a change of leadership, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The United States has been in close touch with the Moldovan government after President Maia Sandu accused Russia of planning to destabilize the country and force a change of leadership, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We've been in close contact with our Moldovan partners during this time," Kirby said during a press brieifng.

"We remain firmly committed to assisting Moldova as that country pursues reforms to political, economic and anti-corruption efforts."

In an address at the European Council last week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's intelligence allegedly intercepted "Russia's plan to destabilize the democratic order" in Moldova. Zelenskyy informed Sandu on the issue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said he is unaware of any plans by Russia to destabilize Moldova.

