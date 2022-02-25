White House Says in Talks With Congress About Providing Additional Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Biden administration is in talks with the US Congress about providing further aid to Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We are in conversations with Congress, and I mentioned the President spoke with leaders just earlier this afternoon. I don't have an exact number, but those are ongoing conversations about what needs the Ukrainians have on the ground in a variety of categories: security, humanitarian, other economic assistance," Psaki said on Thursday.