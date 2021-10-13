UrduPoint.com

White House Says International Cooperation Required For Dealing With Ransomware Attacks

The United States considers international cooperation as a key to successful fight against ransomware ecosystem, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States considers international cooperation as a key to successful fight against ransomware ecosystem, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"We view international cooperation as foundational to our collective ability to deal with the ransomware ecosystem, to hold criminals in the states and harbor them accountable," Sullivan said at the opening session of a virtual Counter-Ransomware Initiative summit.

Sullivan called on different countries to cooperate with each other, as no one can deal with the ransomware threat alone.

"Transnational criminals are most often the perpetrators of ransomware crimes, and they often leverage global infrastructure and money laundering networks to cross multiple countries to carry out their attacks," he said.

The United States continues to advocate for a focused instrument that provides practical tools for global law enforcement in the digital area, he added.

A two-day virtual ransomware summit, hosted by the US, brings together several dozens of countries in order to discuss specific steps to address ransomware threat.

