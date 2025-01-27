White House says Lebanon-Israel deal extended to February 18

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The White House said Sunday that a deal between Lebanon and Israel had been extended until February 18, as Israel missed a previous deadline to pull troops.

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025," the White House said in a brief statement.

Donald Trump's White House also said that the United States would negotiate with Israel and Lebanon for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which brought parallel fighting, at first on a small scale, between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The statement did not explicitly mention a ceasefire, which has been increasingly in doubt as Israeli forces killed 22 people on Sunday, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The White House also did not make any reference to France, which worked alongside the United States under former president Joe Biden to reach the ceasefire on November 27.

The deal ended Israel's military campaign in Lebanon against Iranian-backed Hezbollah. Under the 60-day deal, the Lebanese army was to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdrew.

Israel made clear in recent days it had no intention to meet the deadline, saying Lebanon's fledgling army had not fulfilled its side of the deal.

On Sunday, Israeli forces opened fire and killed 22 people, including six women, as they returned to their villages, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The Israeli military said it targeted suspects who posed an "imminent threat" to its troops.