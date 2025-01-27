White House Says Lebanon-Israel Deal Extended To February 18
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The White House said Sunday that a deal between Lebanon and Israel had been extended until February 18, as Israel missed a previous deadline to pull troops.
"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025," the White House said in a brief statement.
Donald Trump's White House also said that the United States would negotiate with Israel and Lebanon for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which brought parallel fighting, at first on a small scale, between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.
The statement did not explicitly mention a ceasefire, which has been increasingly in doubt as Israeli forces killed 22 people on Sunday, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
The White House also did not make any reference to France, which worked alongside the United States under former president Joe Biden to reach the ceasefire on November 27.
The deal ended Israel's military campaign in Lebanon against Iranian-backed Hezbollah. Under the 60-day deal, the Lebanese army was to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdrew.
Israel made clear in recent days it had no intention to meet the deadline, saying Lebanon's fledgling army had not fulfilled its side of the deal.
On Sunday, Israeli forces opened fire and killed 22 people, including six women, as they returned to their villages, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
The Israeli military said it targeted suspects who posed an "imminent threat" to its troops.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon says will extend ceasefire despite Israel's failure to withdraw troops6 minutes ago
-
White House says Lebanon-Israel deal extended to February 186 minutes ago
-
Trump slaps sanctions after Colombia defies deportation push46 minutes ago
-
Gunfire in DR Congo's Goma as Kenya pushes peace talks46 minutes ago
-
Trump, Colombia wage tariff war amid US immigration row46 minutes ago
-
Chiefs beat Bills, seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles46 minutes ago
-
Man Utd must improve after 'lucky' Fulham win, says Amorim1 hour ago
-
Gunfire in DR Congo's Goma as pro-Rwanda forces close in1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges effective UNSC action to end crisis in DR Congo; address root causes2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated8 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table8 hours ago