White House Says 'Long Way To Go' Before Biden May Encounter Putin At G20

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday there is a "long way to go" before the G20 summit in November, when asked what US President Joe Biden will do if he encounters Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have a long way to go before we get to that," Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

More Stories From World

