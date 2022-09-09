White House Says 'Long Way to Go' Before Biden May Encounter Putin at G20

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday there is a "long way to go" before the G20 summit in November, when asked what US President Joe Biden will do if he encounters Russian President Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday there is a "long way to go" before the G20 summit in November, when asked what US President Joe Biden will do if he encounters Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have a long way to go before we get to that," Jean-Pierre told a briefing.