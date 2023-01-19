UrduPoint.com

White House Says Looking Into Reports That Russia Opened Espionage Case Against US Citizen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 11:33 PM

The Biden administration is still looking into reports about Russia opening a criminal case against a US national suspected of engaging in espionage, White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said on Thursday

"We're still looking into it and nothing to share at this moment," Dalton said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it opened a criminal case against a US citizen under the heading of "espionage." The FSB said the US citizen was suspected of collecting information on biological topics directed against the security of Russia.

