White House Says Looking Into US-Russia Naval Incident In Sea Of Japan
Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:07 PM
The White House is not ready to comment on the incident involving a US destroyer being escorted by a Russian military ship in the Sea of Japan earlier in the day, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The White House is not ready to comment on the incident involving a US destroyer being escorted by a Russian military ship in the Sea of Japan earlier in the day, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
"I don't have any update on that for you.
I'm happy to look into that and get back to you," Jean-Pierre said when asked to comment on the incident.
Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a US destroyer attempted to cross the Russian state border in the Sea of Japan, but the Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs prevented it.