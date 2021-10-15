White House Says Looking Into US-Russia Naval Incident in Sea of Japan

The White House is not ready to comment on the incident involving a US destroyer being escorted by a Russian military ship in the Sea of Japan earlier in the day, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The White House is not ready to comment on the incident involving a US destroyer being escorted by a Russian military ship in the Sea of Japan earlier in the day, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"I don't have any update on that for you.

I'm happy to look into that and get back to you," Jean-Pierre said when asked to comment on the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a US destroyer attempted to cross the Russian state border in the Sea of Japan, but the Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs prevented it.