White House Says Looking Into US-Russia Naval Incident In Sea Of Japan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The White House is not ready to comment on the incident involving a US destroyer being escorted by a Russian military ship in the Sea of Japan earlier in the day, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"I don't have any update on that for you.

I'm happy to look into that and get back to you," Jean-Pierre said when asked to comment on the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a US destroyer attempted to cross the Russian state border in the Sea of Japan, but the Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs prevented it.

