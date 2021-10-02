White House Says Made Proposals for Talks With North Korea But Received No Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The United States has made proposals for discussions with North Korea but has yet to receive a response, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"In our outreach, we've made specific proposals for discussion with the North Koreans but have not received a response to date. We remain prepared to discuss the full range of issues," Psaki said in a press briefing.