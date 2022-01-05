(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is not going to respond to Russia's security proposals "point-by-point" because many of them do not merit a response, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The United States is not going to respond to Russia's security proposals "point-by-point" because many of them do not merit a response, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"President (Joe Biden) has made clear that we can make progress on some issues, while others are not viable. We're not responding to them point-by-point and I don't expect we will in these negotiations, because in our experience, you don't make actual progress by negotiating in public and also because many of the proposals don't merit such a response," Psaki said during a press briefing.