White House Says Meat Producer JBS USA Suffered Hack From Group 'Likely Based in Russia'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Meat-producing giant JBS USA has notified the Administration of President Joe Biden of the latest cyberattack that they believe came from a criminal entity likely located in Russia, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

"Meat producer JBS notified us on Sunday that they are the victims of a ransom ware attack.

The White House has offered assistance to JBS and our team at the Department of Agriculture have spoken to their leadership several times in the last day," Jean-Pierre said. "JBS notified the Administration that the ransom demand came from a criminal organization likely based in Russia."

Jean-Pierre added that the White House was in touch with Russian authorities regarding this matter while also assessing possible impact on meat supply.