UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says Meat Producer JBS USA Suffered Hack From Group 'Likely Based In Russia'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:20 PM

White House Says Meat Producer JBS USA Suffered Hack From Group 'Likely Based in Russia'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Meat-producing giant JBS USA has notified the Administration of President Joe Biden of the latest cyberattack that they believe came from a criminal entity likely located in Russia, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

"Meat producer JBS notified us on Sunday that they are the victims of a ransom ware attack.

The White House has offered assistance to JBS and our team at the Department of Agriculture have spoken to their leadership several times in the last day,"  Jean-Pierre said. "JBS notified the Administration that the ransom demand came from a criminal organization likely based in Russia."

 Jean-Pierre added that the White House was in touch with Russian authorities regarding this matter while also assessing possible impact on meat supply.

Related Topics

USA Attack Russia Agriculture White House Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

3 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

4 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.