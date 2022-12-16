White House Says Moment for Diplomacy on Ukraine 'Not Right Now'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The United States does not believe the time has come for diplomacy on Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"It's our job to continue to sustain our military support to Ukraine, so there is the best possible position on the battlefield, so that if, and when diplomacy is right, they will be in the best possible position at the negotiating table.

That moment is not right now," Sullivan said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Forum.