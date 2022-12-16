UrduPoint.com

White House Says Moment For Diplomacy On Ukraine 'Not Right Now'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 08:17 PM

White House Says Moment for Diplomacy on Ukraine 'Not Right Now'

The United States does not believe the time has come for diplomacy on Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The United States does not believe the time has come for diplomacy on Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"It's our job to continue to sustain our military support to Ukraine, so there is the best possible position on the battlefield, so that if, and when diplomacy is right, they will be in the best possible position at the negotiating table.

That moment is not right now," Sullivan said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Forum.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House Job United States Best

Recent Stories

Tech in judicial system to ensure speedy justice: ..

Tech in judicial system to ensure speedy justice: PHC judge

42 seconds ago
 Step afoot to improve quality treatment in officia ..

Step afoot to improve quality treatment in official hospitals of Balochistan: Sa ..

44 seconds ago
 Switzerland Joins New EU Sanctions Against Russia ..

Switzerland Joins New EU Sanctions Against Russia - Statement

49 seconds ago
 UAF taking steps to polish abilities of students: ..

UAF taking steps to polish abilities of students: VC

13 minutes ago
 DC reviews progress of land computerization proces ..

DC reviews progress of land computerization process, revenue collection

13 minutes ago
 Former AC Milan, Fiorentina Head Coach Sinisa Miha ..

Former AC Milan, Fiorentina Head Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic Dies Aged 53

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.