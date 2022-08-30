White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) President Joe Biden has been briefed about and is monitoring the situation in Jackson, Mississippi after heavy rainfall and flooding caused the city's water systems to fail and leave over 150,000 residents without safe water, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring the floods in Mississippi and the president has been briefed," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The Biden administration has made clear to state and local officials that the Federal government is ready to provide assistance, but the state of Mississippi has not yet formally requested support, Jean-Pierre added.

Jackson's water treatment plant experienced problems as a result of the flooding after having long been troubled by insufficient infrastructure and resources, leading to service disruptions and boil-water notices at times.