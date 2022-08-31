UrduPoint.com

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed On Situation

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) President Joe Biden has been briefed about and is monitoring the situation in Jackson, Mississippi after heavy rainfall and flooding caused the city's water systems to fail and leave over 150,000 residents without safe water, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring the floods in Mississippi and the president has been briefed," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The Biden administration has made clear to state and local officials that the Federal government is ready to provide assistance, but the state of Mississippi has not yet formally requested support, Jean-Pierre added.

Jackson's water treatment plant experienced problems as a result of the flooding after having long been troubled by insufficient infrastructure and resources, leading to service disruptions and boil-water notices at times.

Related Topics

Water White House Jackson Government

Recent Stories

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, ..

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

4 minutes ago
 Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half ..

Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half of 2022 - Statistics Office

4 minutes ago
 US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of ..

US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of Drones - White House

4 minutes ago
 Govt to utilize all funds for relief, rehabilitati ..

Govt to utilize all funds for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Kayani

4 minutes ago
 US Providing $30Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid ..

US Providing $30Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Pakistan's Flood Response ..

4 minutes ago
 Climate catastrophe in Pakistan requires world's c ..

Climate catastrophe in Pakistan requires world's collective attention: Antonio G ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.