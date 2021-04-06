White House Says Monitoring Vaccine Distribution in Florida

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Biden administration is closely watching the COVID-19 vaccine allocation process in Florida amid reports the state's governor awarded a distribution deal to a political donor, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

US media reported over the weekend that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis granted a vaccine distribution deal to the Publix supermarket chain just weeks after the company donated $100,000 to his political action committee.

"We are not going to hurt the people of Florida just because of the steps or actions of leadership. We will continue to take actions to ensure that the vaccine is equitably distributed," Psaki said during press briefing.

Psaki expressed concerns that only 7 percent of vaccine doses in Florida went to Blacks while this group represents 17 percent of the entire state's population.

Both the governor and Publix refuted those allegations as irresponsible.