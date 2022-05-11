UrduPoint.com

White House Says More Constructive For US To Support Kiev, Not Engage With Putin Directly

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The Biden administration believes it is more constructive to continue to support Ukraine, especially militarily, instead of trying to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"I would say our role right now - we feel the most constructive role - is continuing to support Ukrainians' hands at the negotiating table and support them militarily," Psaki told a press briefing when asked if Joe Biden would try to engage with Putin to try to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

