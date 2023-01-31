White House Says More Security Assistance for Ukraine to Be Announced 'Soon'

The White House expects that more security assistance for Ukraine will be announced "soon," Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said on Tuesday

"I expect we're gonna have more security assistance to announce soon," Dalton said during a press briefing.