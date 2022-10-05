UrduPoint.com

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need For Dialogue

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) North Korea's latest launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan underscores the need for dialogue and diplomacy to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"This action underscores the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The United States' position that it stands ready to engage in dialogue and diplomacy with North Korea remains the same despite the launch.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

The United States immediately had high-level consultations with its Japanese and South Korean partners.

The US Indo-Pacific Command (PACOM) said the United States conducted separate bilateral military exercises with Japan and South Korea in response to North Korea's ballistic missile test launch.

