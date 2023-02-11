UrduPoint.com

White House Says No Additional Stops On Biden Poland Trip To Announce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 12:50 AM

White House Says No Additional Stops on Biden Poland Trip to Announce

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The White House has no additional stops to announce with regard to US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to Poland, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday, when asked whether Biden may visit Ukraine.

Biden will travel to Poland from February 20-22 to deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier in the day.

"I don't have any other additional stops to speak to," Kirby told a briefing. "Karine announced the purpose of the trip and that's to go to Poland."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Visit Poland February May From

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

56 minutes ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

56 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

1 hour ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

1 hour ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

1 hour ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.