White House Says No Additional Stops on Biden Poland Trip to Announce

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The White House has no additional stops to announce with regard to US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to Poland, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday, when asked whether Biden may visit Ukraine.

Biden will travel to Poland from February 20-22 to deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier in the day.

"I don't have any other additional stops to speak to," Kirby told a briefing. "Karine announced the purpose of the trip and that's to go to Poland."