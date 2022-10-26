UrduPoint.com

White House Says No Call Or Meeting To Preview Between Biden, Putin At This Time

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that she has no scheduled telephone call or meeting to preview between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at this time.

"I don't have a meeting or call with President Putin to announce it at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "The President has been very clear he has no intention of doing that."

