White House Says No Certainty There Will Be Russian Cyber Attack Against US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) There is no certainty that Russia will conduct a cyberattack against critical US infrastructure, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said on Monday.

"Today we are reiterating those warnings, and we're doing so based on evolving threat intelligence, the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in the United States," Neuberger said during a press briefing. "To be clear, there is no certainty, there'll be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure."

Neuberger stated there is no evidence of any specific cyberattack that the United States is anticipating for but it has seen preparatory activity.