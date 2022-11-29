UrduPoint.com

White House Says No Clear Explanation From Russia Why New START Talks In Cairo Canceled

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States has not received any clear explanation as to why Russia canceled the talks on the New START Treaty that were scheduled to take place in Cairo this week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"We haven't received a real solid answer from the Russians as to why they postpone this," Kirby told a briefing.

