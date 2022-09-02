There should be no conditionality between the reimplementation of the Iran nuclear agreement and Tehran's obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapon (NPT), White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday

"There should not be any conditionality between reimplementation of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and investigations related to Iran's legal obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

It would be preferable for states to return to the JCPOA, as the Iran nuclear agreement is formally known, without any open safeguard issues, Jean-Pierre added.

The State Department told Sputnik it received Tehran's response to US proposals on reviving the JCPOA and is studying it, but it is "not constructive.

"

The JCPOA deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed comprehensive sanctions on Tehran.

Talks between Iran and the global powers to revive the deal and end US sanctions on Iranian oil exports have gained momentum recently. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said on Wednesday that an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal will hopefully be reached in the next few days.