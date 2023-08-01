White House Says No Direct Threats to US Citizens, Facilities in Niger - Kirby

National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that the US does not currently have any indication of direct threats to its citizens or facilities in Niger

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that the US does not currently have any indication of direct threats to its citizens or facilities in Niger.

"We don't have any indications of direct threats to US citizens or to our facilities.

And so we've not changed our posture with respect to our presence in Niger at this time, but again, we're monitoring it literally by the hour," Kirby said at a press briefing.