Open Menu

White House Says No Direct Threats To US Citizens, Facilities In Niger - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 09:03 PM

White House Says No Direct Threats to US Citizens, Facilities in Niger - Kirby

National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that the US does not currently have any indication of direct threats to its citizens or facilities in Niger

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that the US does not currently have any indication of direct threats to its citizens or facilities in Niger.

"We don't have any indications of direct threats to US citizens or to our facilities.

And so we've not changed our posture with respect to our presence in Niger at this time, but again, we're monitoring it literally by the hour," Kirby said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

Niger

Recent Stories

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan' ..

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan's minerals potential; three Mo ..

3 minutes ago
 Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic M ..

Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in July, 5.4 Times Y/Y - ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US T ..

White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US Troops to Aid Niger Evacuation ..

3 minutes ago
 Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Att ..

Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Attack on Building in Turkey - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in Ci ..

Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in City, Explosion Occurs on Ground

2 minutes ago
 Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Tal ..

Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Talks to Address Independence Age ..

2 minutes ago
Sierra Leone Police Say Arrested Army Officers Sus ..

Sierra Leone Police Say Arrested Army Officers Suspected of Plotting 'Violent At ..

2 minutes ago
 District administration ask dairy farmers, milk re ..

District administration ask dairy farmers, milk retailers to keep milk price unc ..

2 minutes ago
 SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution ..

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution of foreign investment projects ..

28 minutes ago
 PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basemen ..

PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basements

28 minutes ago
 SC to announce decision about full court bench on ..

SC to announce decision about full court bench on Wednesday

28 minutes ago
 Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World