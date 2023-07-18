Open Menu

White House Says No Discussions On Possible Grain Deal Extension Held With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The United States has been discussing a possible extension of the grain deal with its allies and the United Nations, but Washington is not conducting any negotiations on the matter with the Russian authorities, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

"We are discussing it with our counterparts at the U.N. and with our allies and partners. I know of no specific discussions with Russian officials directly about it (extension of the grain deal)," Kirby told a briefing on Monday.

The spokesperson noted the price surge of corn, soybean and wheat as a result of Russia's refusal to extend the grain deal.

"I mean, prices went up today. Corn, soybean, and wheat all shot up today as a result of this decision.

So, we're seeing the impact right now," Kirby added.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a package agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire on Monday, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.

