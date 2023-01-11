White House Says No Evidence of Cyberattack After FAA System Failure Grounds US Flights

The US government has no evidence that a cyberattack could cause the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, but President Joe Biden ordered a full investigation into the causes, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The US government has no evidence that a cyberattack could cause the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, but President Joe Biden ordered a full investigation into the causes, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg briefed President Biden on the situation, she added.

Biden, meanwhile, said that the cause remains unknown, according to the press pool.

"I just spoke with Buttigieg. They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him (garbled). I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don't know what the cause of it is, they expect in a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time," the president said.