Open Menu

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends To Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:37 PM

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

The United States has seen no indication that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons inside Ukraine, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States has seen no indication that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons inside Ukraine, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"We've seen no indication that there's any intent to use nuclear weapons inside Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear White House United States

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

21 minutes ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

21 minutes ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

21 minutes ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

21 minutes ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

28 minutes ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

28 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

29 minutes ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

29 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

29 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

29 minutes ago
 Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World