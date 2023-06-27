White House Says No Indication Russia Intends To Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States has seen no indication that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons inside Ukraine, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.
"We've seen no indication that there's any intent to use nuclear weapons inside Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.