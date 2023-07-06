Open Menu

White House Says No News To Share On Reports Of Possible Prisoner Swap With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday she does not have any updates to share on reports of a possible prisoner swap with Russia.

"Sadly, we do not have any news to share on Evan," Jean-Pierre said.

On Monday, the Russian embassy in the US said that its diplomats visited Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen who has been in US pre-trial detention on cybercrime charges since the fall of 2021. On the same day, US Ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy was granted consular access and visited Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, held in Russia on espionage charges.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday there have been certain contacts between Russia and the United States when it comes to potential prisoner exchanges, but Moscow prefers to not discuss them publicly.

