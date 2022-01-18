UrduPoint.com

White House Says 'No Option Off Table' With Regard To Cutting Russia Off From SWIFT

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 11:19 PM

White House Says 'No Option Off Table' With Regard to Cutting Russia Off From SWIFT

The US administration is considering all options while weighing the possibility of cutting Russia off from the SWIFT interbank payments system, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The US administration is considering all options while weighing the possibility of cutting Russia off from the SWIFT interbank payments system, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"No option is off the table in our view," Psaki said.

"We continue consulting closely with our European counterparts on severe consequences for Russia."

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing government sources, that the US and the EU ruled out the disconnection of Russian banks from the SWIFT system as an option for possible sanctions but were considering targeted economic sanctions against the largest Russian banks instead.

