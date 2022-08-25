- Home
- World
- News
- White House Says No Plans at Present for Holding Biden-Zelenskyy 'Face-to-Face' Meeting
White House Says No Plans At Present For Holding Biden-Zelenskyy 'Face-to-Face' Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 11:26 PM
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that there are no plans at present for holding an in-person meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that there are no plans at present for holding an in-person meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I don't have any visit or any announcement of a face-to-face," Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing following the phone conversation between the two leaders earlier in the day.