UrduPoint.com

White House Says No Plans At Present For Holding Biden-Zelenskyy 'Face-to-Face' Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 11:26 PM

White House Says No Plans at Present for Holding Biden-Zelenskyy 'Face-to-Face' Meeting

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that there are no plans at present for holding an in-person meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that there are no plans at present for holding an in-person meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I don't have any visit or any announcement of a face-to-face," Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing following the phone conversation between the two leaders earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House Visit

Recent Stories

Macron, IAEA Chief Discuss Ways for US, Iran to Re ..

Macron, IAEA Chief Discuss Ways for US, Iran to Return to JCPOA Deal - Elysee

40 seconds ago
 NASA to Work on Reaching Long Term Cross-Flights A ..

NASA to Work on Reaching Long Term Cross-Flights Agreement with Roscosmos, Boein ..

41 seconds ago
 Starliner Spacecraft Manager Says Looking at Certi ..

Starliner Spacecraft Manager Says Looking at Certifying 'Vulcan' Launch Vehicle ..

44 seconds ago
 More US states ban abortion as Democrats push back ..

More US states ban abortion as Democrats push back

46 seconds ago
 NTDC submits system operator licence application t ..

NTDC submits system operator licence application to NEPRA

4 minutes ago
 Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold ..

Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold firm against S.Africa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.